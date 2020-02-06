Nathaniel "Nathan" Crawford Pool, 43, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. More details can be found at www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
