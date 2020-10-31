Mrs. Joyce Cowart Pinyan, age 88, of Ball Ground, GA passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, November 2, 2020, and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at South Canton Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by, Parents: Hershel & Fannie Cowart; Husband: Charles Pinyan; Sister: Lorene McFarland Survivors include: Son - Larry Charles Pinyan Daughter - Brenda Reece Daughter - Jeanine Hamby Sister - Evelyn Jordan Grand Child - Daniel Wofford Several Nieces & Nephews also survive South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com
Service information
Nov 2
First Visitation
Monday, November 2, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
South Canton Funeral Home
Nov 3
Second Visitation
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
10:00AM-1:00PM
South Canton Funeral Home
Nov 3
Service
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
1:00PM
Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home
