Judith Lynn Farriss Pierce, age 69, of Kennesaw, GA entered into Rest on March 12, 2020 while at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Her daughter Sharine Pierce and friend Viola White were by her side. She was preceded in death by her father Brian Farriss, husband James Edward Pierce, daughter Wendy Hines and son-in-law Greg Hines. Survivors include her mother Maxine Hancick, stepfather Edward Hancock, half brother William (Bill) Byous and daughter Sharine Pierce. Services and burial will be at The Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 2:30 PM. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
