Dave Piccirilli, 61, of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel with Rev. Cindy Blocksidge officiating. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shelia Piccirilli; son, Kyle(Toye) Piccirilli of Nashville, TN; daughter, Chelsea(Ashley) Piccirilli of Dallas, GA; brothers, Gene(Theresa) Piccirilli of Memphis, TN & Ted Piccirilli of Kennesaw, GA; sister, Andrea(DeWayne) Pope of Birmingham, AL; granddaughter, Giavanna Piccirilli of Nashville, TN; and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Angelo & Sylvia Piccirilli. Dave has been a member of McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church for 30 years. He was a man of faith and participated in the Car Care program. Dave loved working with his hands, and was interested in anything mechanical, especially tractors. Dave & Shelia were married for 40 years and had two loving children. He worked for the last 20 years for the Cobb County Parks & Recreation Dept. He was a good & loving husband, father, and grandfather. Dave's loving presence will be forever missed. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel between the hours of 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Dave's name to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-in-honor Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.