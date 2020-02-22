June "Carol" (Scoby) Phelps, age 79 of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Interment will be held on Saturday, February 29th at Paris Memorial Cemetery in Paris, TN. She was preceded in death by her Mom, Ella Mae Scoby (Pierce), her Dad, William "Bill" Scoby, her Husband, Paul Reagan Phelps d. 1990, her Husband, John P. Bohanan d. 1995, and her brother, Jerry Ashley Scoby d. 1995. She graduated from E.W. Grove High School in 1959. She worked for Tennessee Sunday School Board in Nashville, TN., Tennessee Baptist Convention in Nashville, TN., St. Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta, and Atlanta Radiology Imaging Center of Atlanta. She is survived by: Daughter - Julie Carleen Phelps Fulcher of Canton Brother - Gene Wesley (Geraldine) Scoby of Bowling Green, KY. Nephew - Mike (Tammie) Scoby of Glasgow, KY. Nephew - Mark Scoby of Bowling Green, KY. Great-Niece - Ashley Scoby Great-Niece - Courtney Scoby The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phelps family.
