Ms. Melissa J. Pellom, age 57, of Marietta, passed away December 6, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Marietta and a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Survived by her sisters, Mona King and her husband, Jeff, Michelle Sanders and her husband, Paul; nieces and nephews, Jenny Dent and her husband, Michael, Christy Warren and her husband, Paul, Dr. Andy King and his wife, Amber, P.J. Sanders; great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday Dec. 10 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Justin Holcomb officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences and contribution information may be found at www.GeorgiaMemprialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
