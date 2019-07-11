Peggy Jane Breithaupt Hudson, age 83, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on July 11, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Charles C. Breithaupt, Sr. and Ruth Simpson Breithaupt. She was married to Wallace E. Hudson for 59 years before his passing in 2018.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie Hudson of Snellville, son Mike Hudson of Cartersville, brother Charles C. Breithaupt, Jr. of Clayton, nephew Chuck Breithaupt and wife Carissa of Marietta, niece Julie B. Speyer and husband Steve of Madison, grandnieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hudson grew up in Buckhead on Pharr Road. She was a 1954 graduate of North Fulton High School. In the 1950's she worked at Bates Camera Shop in Atlanta and Fulton County Airport. She married in 1959 and became a homemaker. She and her husband moved to Marietta in 1961. She became a Girl Scout leader in 1967 when she started Brownie Troop 677 at East Valley Elementary School. She continued that work with Junior and Cadette troops at East Cobb Middle School and as a leader at Scout Haven summer camp. Along the way she was also a Cub Scout den mother, but her Girl Scout work culminated with a Senior Troop at Wheeler High School which she led with Connie Graves from 1975 to 1980. She was very proud of her work with Scouts, and it allowed her to share her enjoyment of the outdoors by hiking, camping and even cave-exploring.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17th from 5 pm to 8 pm at HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at the HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Chapel at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 with interment Friday, 11:00 am at Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
