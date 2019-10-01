Mary Jean Peal, a resident of Austell, passed September 21, 2019 while a resident of Wellstar Paulding Nursing Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Peal, Sr. and Josh Peal her grandson. She is survived by her four sons, Gerald, Jr. of Rockmart, John Alan of Lauderdale, Mississippi, Daniel Lee of Marion, Indiana and Steven Wayne of Temple, Georgia as well as thirteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Ms. Peal moved to Austell in 1959. She was active as a volunteer for The American Cancer Society, scouting and several other civic organizations. Graveside services will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Atlanta on Saturday, October 5th at 1 pm. Friends and relatives are invited. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com
