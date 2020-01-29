Joe Pittman Peabody, 76, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 3, at McEachern United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs (3940 Macland Road). The family will also receive visitors at the family home in Conyers on Thursday evening, January 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m (1272 Jimson Circle). Joe was born at Emory University Hospital to Walton and Louise Peabody of Decatur on March 1, 1943. The middle child of five sons, Joe was raised in the Decatur First Methodist Church where he was also active in the Boy Scouts of America. Joe attended Emory University for college and seminary, later receiving his Doctor of Ministry from Asbury Theological Seminary. Joe married Nancy Anne Cantrell on June 6, 1964. They first crossed paths at Camp Glisson in Dahlonega and then later at Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting in Jackson. Joe served his entire adult life as a clergyperson in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. His appointments included the Ellenwood-Anvil Block/Mt Zion Circuit (pastor), Dalton First United Methodist Church (associate pastor), St. Andrew United Methodist Church (founding pastor), Winterville United Methodist Church (pastor), Peachtree Road United Methodist Church (associate pastor), McEachern United Methodist Church (pastor), Kingswood United Methodist Church (pastor), The Gainesville District (Superintendent), Norcross First United Methodist Church (pastor), First United Methodist Church of Marietta (pastor), Dalton First United Methodist Church (pastor), and Mount Zion United Methodist Church. In retirement, Joe served with his son, Joe, at Salem United Methodist Church and at Gaithers United Methodist Church. Joe was active in ministry beyond the local church, serving on the Board of Trustees of Indian Springs Holiness Campground, the Emmaus Community, the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry, the Mission Society for United Methodists (now TMS Global), The Foundation for Evangelism, The Congress on Evangelism, Family Promise, and as a delegate to jurisdictional and general conference of the United Methodist Church. Joe is survived by his sons Joe (Allison) of Locust Grove and Andy of Conyers; grandsons, Parker and Ashton; brothers Walton (Jackie) Henry (Nancy), Eddie (Karla), John (Kay); sister-in-law Betty Howell; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers family has requested donations be made to Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting in Rev. Peabody's name at indianspringscampmeeting.org/donate/. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel, 770-943-1511 or www.mayeswarddobbins.com
Service information
3:00PM-6:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
