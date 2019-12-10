Hazel Jeanette Patrick, age 86, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Floyd Road Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, Georgia. She will lie in state at the church from 12pm until 1pm prior to the ceremony. Born in Atlanta, Mrs. Patrick moved to Cobb County from Griffin, GA. She worked as a clerk for Auto Town Insurance, and was a faithful member of Floyd Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy L. Patrick. Survivors include: 2 Sons, Billy Donald (Sharon) Patrick, Powder Springs, GA and Richard Leroy (Margaret) Patrick, Braselton, GA; 3 Grandchildren, Jeremy Patrick, Andrea (Chris) Hendry and Michelle (Jason) Leonard; 7 Great Grandchildren, Christi (Adam) Acker, Caroline Leonard, Claire Leonard, Zachary Hendry, Dawson Patrick, Dylan Patrick and Dominic Patrick. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
12:00PM-1:00PM
3996 Floyd Rd.
Austell, GA 30106
1:00PM
3996 Floyd Rd.
Austell, GA 30106
