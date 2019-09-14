Norman Claude Paschal (84) passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. He was born August 28, 1935 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the son of the late Julius Paschal and the late Mary Baker Paschal. He worked for Delta Airlines for 31 years. Mr. Paschal was an accomplished photographer and photographed many weddings and commercial events. He played in a bluegrass band, loved cars and car shows, and enjoyed traveling - having been all over the world. He also loved baseball, gardening, and boxing. Mr. Paschal was a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Mr. Paschal was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Paschal. Survivors include his wife of almost 30 years, Jerrie Van Horn Paschal of Marietta, his son, Curtis R. Moore (Marsha) of Dacula, Georgia, his sister, Evelyn Paschal Zarycki of Michigan, his grandchildren, Brandon Moore (Leslie) and Shelbie Radom (Dan); and two nephews, Mark and Jason Zarycki of Michigan. He is also survived by his nephew Gerry Paschal (Christi) of Greensboro, N.C., and niece Cindi Vance of Charleston, S.C. Mr. Paschal is survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. According to his wishes, Mr. Paschal was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00PM at the West Cobb Funeral Home located at 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, Georgia 30064. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Right in the Community Memorial Golf Tournament in his name. 1830 Water Place, Suite 120, Atlanta, GA 30339.
