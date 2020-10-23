Marina Teresa Pascarelli, 60, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA with family by her side after a fierce battle, and due to complications from, ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Marina gave in death as she gave in life, in the form of organ donation, something that was very near and dear to her heart as a kidney dialysis nurse of over 30 years. As if it were a sign from her and God Himself, Marina was able to donate both her kidneys and her liver. Born on November 29, 1959 in Allentown, PA, Marina was the wife of her high school sweetheart, Frank Pascarelli, married in Marietta on April 12, 1997, and was the daughter of late Thomas Villano and Jean (McAllister) Villano of Coopersburg, PA. Marina graduated from Southern Lehigh High School class of 1977, attended Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing for her Registered Nursing diploma class of 1980, DeSales University for her Bachelor of Science in Registered Nursing class of 1985, and received her Master of Science in Nursing Education from Walden University class of 2007. Marina was a Registered Nurse for 35 years, serving as a Critical Care Instructor, Critical Care Dialysis RN, and for the last 25 years as a Regional Director of Education for Home Therapies for Fresenius Medical Care NA. After living in Allentown for 33 years, Marina moved to Marietta with her two daughters, Meghan Draper and Amalia Flecksteiner, of former husband Joseph Flecksteiner. Marina, Frank, and the girls have been members of the Transfiguration Catholic Church of Marietta congregation since moving to Georgia in 1992. Marina was, and forever is, a nurse and teacher first. She was a devout lover of Christ, her family, her friends, her profession and job, and most of all, her life. When confronted with struggle, Marina was fierce, intelligent, and compassionate. Marina lived a life of passion, service, and love; a woman of faith who lived her life for others. Survivors: Husband, Frank R. Pascarelli of Marietta, GA; Children, Meghan J. Draper, married to Clinton Draper of Aston, PA, and Amalia Flecksteiner of Atlanta, GA; Siblings, Thomas L. Villano III and his companion, Debra J. Suto of Allentown, PA, Jeanine M. Villano-George and her husband, Earl P. George of Walnutport, PA, Barbara and Peter Kanzler of Roswell, GA, Phillip and Lillian Pascarelli of Florida, NY; Granddaughter, Aubrey R. Draper; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration, 1815 Blackwell Rd, Marietta, GA 30066. Internment for the family at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to The ALS Association Georgia Chapter, in Memory of Marina Pascarelli - www.alsga.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.