Elizabeth (Betty) Jane Partain of Vinings passed on Wednesday, January 8th. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Ronnie, two children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. "She always had a beautiful smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye" everyone would say. She is loved and missed by everyone who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 4:00 PM, One Vinings Mountain, 2950 Mt. Wilkinson Pkwy, Atlanta 30339.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.