My Papa, Larry Patcharsky, 82, of Marietta, died on August 27. He was the best grandfather anyone could ever have. I was lucky to have him for the first 10 years of my life. He was my best friend. He is from London, England and came to America as a teenager. He was a proud Army veteran, who served in Korea. Music was his life. He loved all music, but especially songs from the 50's and 60's. He was the lead singer and guitarist of a band in Florida. That's where he met and married my Grandma Judy in 1973. She was the love of his life. He always made me laugh with the same jokes, especially since he laughed at all his own jokes. He loved coming over every Sunday for dinner, and always called us when he got home. Papa drank hot tea and loved any kind of dessert. He always wore a sweater or coat, even in the summer months and always had a new hat. He was a Rockstar at age 82 and played guitar and sang in his band at the East Cobb Senior Center every Friday. He loved his bandmates and friends there and looked forward to seeing them each week. My Papa always made things for me and proudly displayed everything I made for him. He was always dressed very nicely and was so kind to anyone he met. We are having a private burial for him on August 31. He is survived by me, Quinn Schardine, his only grandchild, his loving daughter Heidi Schardine and dedicated son-in-law, Daniel Schardine. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Judy Parcharsky and his sweet parents, Solomon and Fannie Parcharsky. My mom and dad and I will miss him so much. He was our best friend and we loved every minute we spent with him. Papa, we will love you forever and always.
