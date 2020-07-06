Martha Ann Panter, age 83 of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare in Marietta, GA. She was born on July 28, 1937 in Blue Ridge, GA to the late Nina Shell Breeden and Walter Lee Breeden. Ann worked as an operator for Sewell plastics for many years. She loved to travel, cook, and especially enjoyed returning to the mountains for the family get togethers. Ann was preceeded in death by her parents; brothers Guy Breeden, Roger Breeden, and Tony Breeden; and sister Linda Arp. Survivors are her husband Thomas Harold Mobley; brother Larry Breeden and wife Anne; sisters Evelyn Grizzle and husband Fred, Paulette Twiggs; brother in law Jerry Arp; sister in law Martha Breeden; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services were conducted on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Morganton Baptist Church Cemetery with Danny Queen officiating. Pallbearers will be Doug Grizzle, Jonathan Twiggs, Jeremy Grizzle, Matthew Watkins, Joe Breeden, and David Arp. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.
