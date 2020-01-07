Thomas J. "Jerry" Palmer, 79 of Marietta, GA and formerly of Montgomery, AL passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Montgomery, AL to late Clarence and Frances Bagley Palmer. Jerry was a self-employed resident developer. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Locklear Palmer; one son, Justin Palmer; two daughters, Jill Mastin and husband John and Beth Anne McCormick and husband Tim; special Aunt, Wanda Barnes; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be at 1 pm, Friday, January 10th at the chapel of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, GA. You may send tributes to the Palmer family at www.townson-rose.com Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.