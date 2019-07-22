Maxine Pace, age 101 of Smyrna, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Interment will be in Powder Springs Memorial Park Cemetery. A longtime resident of Cobb County, Mrs. Pace, along with her husband of over 50 years B. L. Pace owned and operated Pace Motors for over 37 years. She was the wife of a career Army man and she served her family just as her husband served his country. She was preceded in death by her husband B. L. Pace and granddaughter Dana Leigh Walters. Surviving are her children Gayle (Steve) Bradford of Madison, Sharon (Frank) Sult of Hayesville, NC, Gary (Jane) Soliday of Suwanee, Vicki (Chuck) Tucker of Smyrna, Carol (Gary) Rice of Smyrna, Karen (Jerry) Walters of Smyrna, brother Ronnie (Dorothy) Boardman, 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Dana Walters Scholarship Foundation 4157 Manson Avenue Smyrna, GA 30082. The family would like to say a special thank you to the devoted caregivers over the past six years. While there have been several, the team that has been in place for the last 4 years made the difference between an existence and a quality life. That team includes Lindsey Johnson, Kim Freeman, Lindsey Shumate, Cherell Bostic, Michelle Spencer, Cathy Smith, and Rhonda Miller. We could not have done it without them. The family will receive friends from 12 pm -2 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.