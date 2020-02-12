Sandra Oyola, a resident of Kennesaw, GA, passed away peacefully at her home on February 10, 2020 at the age of 52. She was born on June 22, 1967 in La Paz, Bolivia, and was a long time citizen of the United States. She had lived in Cobb County for the last twenty years. Sandra graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico. She then completed her Master's degree in Industrial Engineering with Honors from The Georgia Institute of Technology. During her time at Georgia Tech, she met her future husband, Raul Oyola. The couple moved about as Raul completed his post-medical school training in Oncology while Sandra worked as an engineer. The couple moved to Marietta in 2000 with two small boys. Sandra decided to devote herself to her family, adding a third son in 2003. Once her children were older, she began working at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, GA where she was awarded the Aero Star in 2017. Sandra is survived by her husband Dr. Raul H. Oyola; her three sons: Daniel Oyola, David Oyola and Nick Oyola; her parents; and three siblings. Sandra's life is a legacy of extraordinary courage, gentleness, passion and kindness. Her love for Raul and her three boys was inspiring. There is no doubt that this world is a better place because of her. Sandra's energy will continue to brighten the lives of many for years to come. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel with Monsignor John Walsh officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (nocc@ovarian.org), Wellstar foundation (give@wellstar.org), or Mount Paran Christian School (mtparanschool.com). www.mayeswarddobbins.com
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
2:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
