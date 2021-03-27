Earl "Toby" Oxford

Earl "Toby" Tyrone Oxford, age 81 of Marietta, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 PM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Mr. Oxford was born in Millen, Georgia and was a professor at Southern Polytechnic University for 33 plus years where he wrote lab manuals for the school that are still in use today. He attended Mary's Memorial Baptist Church, and most importantly, was a born-again Christian-saved on June 26, 1966. Mr. Oxford was preceded in death by his daughter Vicki Oxford, and is survived by his wife Brenda Oxford, daughter Connie Oxford, brothers William Oxford and Wayne Oxford, and grandchildren Joshua Cooper and Sarah, Brantley, and Kirby Jackson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 6 PM Monday, March 29, 2021. 770-424-4924

To send flowers to the family of Earl "Toby" Oxford, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information

Mar 29
Visitation
Monday, March 29, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 30
Service
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

