Elsie Owenby, 86, of The Woodlands, TX, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, January 11th at McEachern United Methodist Church in Powder Springs, GA. Interment will take place at 2PM at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Owenby is preceded in death by her loving husband, John "Jack" Owenby. Mrs. Owenby is survived by her daughter, Kathy Baker of The Woodlands, TX, son in law, Hardy Baker of The Woodlands, TX, her sister Edna Muller of Bremerton, WA and many cousins from the Maryville area of TN. The family will receive friends at McEachern United Methodist Church from 10AM to 11AM, prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McEachern United Methodist Church, https://www.mceachernumc.org, in Memory of Elsie Owenby.
