Mrs. Mildred Hazel Overstreet, 86 of Marietta died Thursday, August 22, 2019. Hazel was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee. She was preceded in death by her Husband, James Overstreet and by a daughter, Connie Giles. Hazel is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Price and her husband Marlin of Marietta; two grandchildren, Brandon Price and his wife Kim; Shannon Jones and her husband Corey; 4 great- grandchildren, Reagan Price, Kaitlyn Price, Addison Jones and Hudson Jones. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Charlie Pharris officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum in Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am until 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Chattahoochee or the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.georgiamemorialpark.com
