Mrs. Lynette H. Ostell, age 91 of Marietta, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Smyrna Presbyterian Church with a visitation/reception immediately following in the church reception hall. Lynette was a graduate of West Fulton High School, and Fords Secretarial School. She was a homemaker until her children were in high school and reentered the workforce as an Administrative Assistant with the IRS then Defense Investigative Services until retirement in 1991. Lynette and her husband enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Dixie Twirlers for many years. Mrs. Ostell and her husband were longtime and devoted members of Smyrna Presbyterian Church. Lynette loved to her family and church family dearly and happily, devoted her life to them. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene L. Ostell, and brother Robert Hines. Surviving are her son Chip and wife Vicki Ostell of Jasper, daughter Jan Ostell of Marietta, sister in law Betty Hines of Smyrna, grandchildren Wes and wife Jenny Ostell and Ellyn Ostell, great-grandchildren Jackson, Ben, and Maryellen Ostell, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Those who wish may make contributions to Smyrna Presbyterian Church can do so at 3130 Atlanta Road Smyrna, GA 30080. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Service information
11:00AM
3130 Atlanta Road
Smyrna, GA 30080
