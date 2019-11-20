Jacqueline Ann Ogburn, age 80 of Ball Ground, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Ogburn was known as Jackie to her friends. Born and raised in Atlanta, Mrs. Ogburn was the wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman and lived at bases throughout the Continental United States, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. She was a Realtor in the Atlanta Metro area for many years, working with Royer Realty, Remax, and Century 21 in Ellijay. The family receive friends at Darby Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20th from 4-6pm. She is survived by: Husband - John F. Ogburn of Ball Ground Son - John B. Ogburn of Dallas, TX. Son - Brett F. (Michelle) Ogburn of Marietta Son - Scott (Sharon) Ogburn of Ball Ground Brother - James D. Garrett of Ball Ground Eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ogburn family.
