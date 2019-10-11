Robert Mills Offerman passed away on October 9th at his home in Marietta after a long battle with cancer. You may also know him as Bob, Mr. Bob, Mr. Offerman or Mr. Wonderful. His family knew him as Dad or Poppy. Bob's personality was "larger than life" and he rarely met a stranger. Bob was born in Remsen, Iowa on February 26th 1937 to Clarence Offerman and Grace Mills Offerman. Bob served in the U.S Army in Germany and was a proud patriot for the rest of his life. On leave for his mother's funeral in Syracuse, NY he met and fell in love with his wife of 54 years Marcia Rogers. They raised their family in Marcellus, NY. In 1995, he and his wife settled in Marietta, Georgia and were surrounded by their children. He was predeceased by his wife and is survived by three children, a son, Russell Offerman of Marietta, a daughter Heidi (Jay) Wozniacki of Marietta and Kim (Rob) Rickard of Natick, MA. He is also survived by his sister Joan Clary of Camillus, NY. The joys of his life were his four granddaughters, Taylor Munch (Daniel) (24), Julia Wozniacki (21), Cassidy Rickard (5), and Olivia Offerman (3). Bob was an active member of Transfiguration Catholic Church, volunteering to feed the homeless and active on the support the troops committee. Professionally, Bob worked in the publishing industry for his entire career. He was a family man and had an amazing amount of energy. Everything he did, he did it big. He loved working in the yard, anything outdoors, photography, and traveling with his wife. Instead of calling hours we will have a party to celebrate Bob's life at our family home on Sunday October 13th at 5 pm. On Monday October 14th at 10:30 am there will be a Funeral Mass at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 1815 Blackwell Road Marietta 30066, MSGR Patrick Bishop will preside over the service. If you are unavailable to attend the mass you can view it online at https://www.transfiguration.com/media/sanctuary/ There will be a private burial for Bob and Marcia at the National Cemetery in Canton, GA at a later time. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Support Our Troops, a cause Dad was very passionate about. Please mail to Support Our Troops at P.O. Box 70, Daytona Beach, FL 32115 or https://supportourtroops.org/donate/donate-online. Please make a note of the donation being in Honor of Bob Offerman so we can thank you. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
