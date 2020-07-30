Robert Edward Odom, age 78, of Powder Springs passed away July 31, 2020. Robert was an auto enthusiast who loved restoring old cars.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Odom; daughter, Krista Feltmann of Gainesville; granddaughter, Kyla Feltmann of Gainesville; sisters, Ann Green of Panama City, FL, Sue Boatwright of Douglasville, Norma Dyches of Hiram; and brother, Jimmy Odom of Breman; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, we are requesting that anyone visiting wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com

