Robert Edward Odom, age 78, of Powder Springs passed away July 31, 2020. Robert was an auto enthusiast who loved restoring old cars.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Odom; daughter, Krista Feltmann of Gainesville; granddaughter, Kyla Feltmann of Gainesville; sisters, Ann Green of Panama City, FL, Sue Boatwright of Douglasville, Norma Dyches of Hiram; and brother, Jimmy Odom of Breman; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 3, 11:00 AM at Davis-Struempf Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Gainesville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. In keeping with current precautions due to COVID-19, we are requesting that anyone visiting wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. www.davisstruempf.com
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Odom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.