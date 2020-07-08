Nicholas Shane O'Bryant, 41, went to be with Our Lord on July 6, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1978 in Fayetteville, NC and was a passionate musician, artist, chef, and business owner in Marietta, GA. He is survived by his loving parents, Darlene and Thomas Samford of Marietta and Jimmy (Un Suk) O'Bryant of Canton; son Gabriel Neyerlin, and Kristin O'Bryant Neyerlin, both of Acworth; sisters Jennifer (Zac) Lopett and Jessica Samford, both of Atlanta; life partner Snow Elizabeth of Austell; and beloved 8 aunts and 5 uncles. Nick had over 20 cousins and many friends he considered his brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jenny and Dusty Dawson, T.P. and Corinne Samford, and Elmer and Edith O'Bryant; and sister Lynn O'Bryant Jock. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas O'Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.