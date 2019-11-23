Debra Clark O'Dell, 58, of Marietta died Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral will be Tuesday at 1pm at Piedmont Church. Interment will be in Rolling Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm at Marietta Funeral Home and 12-1pm Tuesday at Piedmont Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.

To send flowers to the family of Debra O'Dell, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Marietta Funeral Home
915 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Visitation begins.
Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
Piedmont Church
570 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Visitation begins.
Nov 26
Funeral
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
1:00PM
Piedmont Church
570 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Funeral begins.
Nov 26
Burial
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
12:00AM
Rolling Hills Memory Gardens
4355 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Debra's Burial begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.