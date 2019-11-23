Debra Clark O'Dell, 58, of Marietta died Friday, November 22, 2019. Funeral will be Tuesday at 1pm at Piedmont Church. Interment will be in Rolling Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm at Marietta Funeral Home and 12-1pm Tuesday at Piedmont Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
915 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
12:00PM-1:00PM
570 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
1:00PM
570 Piedmont Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
12:00AM
4355 Hwy 92
Acworth, GA 30102
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.