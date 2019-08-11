Michael Kenneth O'Day, 69, of Marietta, GA, died on August 11, 2019. Born in Mineola, NY, Mike graduated from St. Pius HS in Atlanta, earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech, and completed his MBA at the University of Utah. Mike proudly served his country as a Navigator and Captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. His civilian career spanned nearly 40 years, working in manufacturing management and retiring from Boise Cascade in 2017. His greatest passion was serving God and others. Married 48 years, he and his wife Nan (Camacho) raised three beautiful children. He was the greatest Papi ever, with six grandchildren and one on the way. An active member and leader in his church community, Mike was chairman of the Elder Board at Grace Community Church, where he sang in the choir and taught all ages. Recently commissioned as a missionary, he worked globally with Unfolding Word. He was an avid runner, loved to read, study the Bible, play piano, sing, travel, watch Atlanta sports - especially the Yellow Jackets - and play with his grandchildren. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, George and Kate O'Day, and sisters, Pat and Laura. He is survived by his wife, Nan; children- Scott (Nicole), Adam (Meghan) and Susanne Evangelista (Robert); grandchildren- Avi, Winona and baby (Scott), Penelope and Emerald (Adam) and Archer and Theodore (Susanne); and six siblings- Rob, Steve (Fran), Dave (Ann), Celeste Korby (Mel), Nina Day (Ken) and Sheri Roberts (Doug). He leaves many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Grace Community Church, Marietta, or Unfolding Word. A memorial service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Marietta. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. Burial to follow at 3 pm at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.