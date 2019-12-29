James F. Nowland, Esq. age 77, left this world on December 27th, surrounded by his loving, devoted and guardian angel Faye Roberts Nowland wife of 55 years, daughter Angela, spouse Lily, granddaughters' Samantha and Rebecca, son James Ferrell, wife Melissa and brother in law, Gary Roberts. Eldest of 6 children, born in Childersburg Alabama, December 7th, 1942 to Franklin and Wilma Nowland, is also survived by brothers Bradford, Don, sisters Vivian Brown and Linda Putnam and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded by youngest brother Tony. After graduating from college, James served as Captain Combat Crew Commander in the United States Air Force from 1967-1972. He continued his service with the Army Corp of Engineers as Lead Chemist in the South Atlantic Division Laboratory in Marietta, Georgia where he and Faye built their family home. After retirement from public service, James continued his passion for serving others as an Estate Planning Attorney. James was a well-respected and valued member of the Georgia Bar Association, United States District Court of Appeals 11th Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. He pursued his love of God and family graduating from the Georgia School of Preaching in 2002 inspiring all to embrace the teachings of Christ and share the message of love. James was known for his quick wit, kind heart and willingness to help others telling jokes and working the room. James will be in our hearts forever as an inspiration to all in the service to country and others. Funeral service will be 3 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 PM on Monday before the service. Graveside service will be 10 AM Tuesday at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton with Military Honors. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta in Charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com. 770-424-4924
