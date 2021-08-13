Dorothy "Dot" Nowell

Dorothy "Dot" Sue Jones Nowell, age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Dot was born on February 22, 1938, in Cherokee County, GA. Mrs. Nowell worked for Mead Packaging for over 20 years before retiring and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Dallas, GA. Dot will be remembered for many things but mostly for her love and devotion to her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was considered dynamite in a small package, an amazing cook, and loved flowers, fishing, and the Atlanta Braves. Dot is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Geneva Reaid. She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence Nowell; son, Eddie (Kristy) Jones; daughter, Penny (Duaine "Critter") Crider; grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Crider, Danny (Brittany) Crider, Courtney (Austin) Smith; great grandchildren, Eli Crider, Lacey Crider, Samuel Crider, John Crider; fur babies, Rascal, fat cat, and baby girl, and Best friends, Dolly Hawkins, Sharon Cunningham New, and Vicki Thomas. Funeral services for Mrs. Nowell will be held at Clark Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM.

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy "Dot" Jones Nowell, please visit Tribute Store.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Monday, August 16, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
2:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.