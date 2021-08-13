Dorothy "Dot" Sue Jones Nowell, age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Dot was born on February 22, 1938, in Cherokee County, GA. Mrs. Nowell worked for Mead Packaging for over 20 years before retiring and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Dallas, GA. Dot will be remembered for many things but mostly for her love and devotion to her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was considered dynamite in a small package, an amazing cook, and loved flowers, fishing, and the Atlanta Braves. Dot is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Geneva Reaid. She is survived by her loving husband, Clarence Nowell; son, Eddie (Kristy) Jones; daughter, Penny (Duaine "Critter") Crider; grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Crider, Danny (Brittany) Crider, Courtney (Austin) Smith; great grandchildren, Eli Crider, Lacey Crider, Samuel Crider, John Crider; fur babies, Rascal, fat cat, and baby girl, and Best friends, Dolly Hawkins, Sharon Cunningham New, and Vicki Thomas. Funeral services for Mrs. Nowell will be held at Clark Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
2:00PM
4373 Atlanta HWY
Hiram, GA 30141
