Mary Louise (Daniel) Northcutt, "Mary Lou", of Jasper, Big Canoe, Georgia, made her transition peacefully, two hours before sunrise, October 17, 2019. She was 84. She was born on February 22, 1935 in Statesboro, GA. She grew up and lived in Marietta, GA the early years of their family life with husband, Robert H. Northcutt, Jr. (passed 10/15/10) and three children. Service and reception will be held at the Big Canoe Chapel, 226 Wolfscratch Cir, Jasper, GA 30143, on October 26 at 2:00pm. Donations in her memory can be made to her nephew's care fund at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/danielptaylor.
