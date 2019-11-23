Kimberly Jean Norman, age 51, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Rev. Channing Carruth officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 26th from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Nov 26
Memorial Service
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
3:00PM
West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Nov 26
Reception
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
3:30PM-5:00PM
West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
