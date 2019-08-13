Charles (Chuck) Edward Nixon, 65, died August 9, 2019. Chuck was born in Marietta and was a graduate of Woodward Academy in College Park and Georgia State University. Survivors are his sons, Lee and Kyle, his parents, Charles (Nick) and Marie Nixon, sister, Jan Coots (Jim) as well as nieces, aunts, cousins and many friends. Visitation is Saturday, August 17th at 1pm followed by a memorial service at 2pm at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
