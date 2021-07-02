James K. (Jim) Neyland, well-known in Southern Baptist circles as a Sunday School builder and administrator, went to his eternal home at 5:55AM on June 18th, 2021.
Jim was born near Gloster, Mississippi, December 30, 1922, living there until finishing high school in 1940.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corp. in the Unites States, England, France and Germany during WWII for 37 months, with 18 months of this overseas. In July 1947 he accepted Christ and in August 1953 went to Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary to study for Religious Education Director in Southern Baptist Churches. Jim served in 8 churches in his 37-year ministry.
Jim was one of the four men instrumental in starting Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta. After serving Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Buckhead in Atlanta for 11 years, he joined JFBC which was only 5 miles from his home.
Jim's first, wife, Ruby the mother of his two daughters, Cheryl Ann and Debra, passed away in August of 2000 after 52 and a 1/2 years together. Cheryl Ann passed away in 2010 and Debra Christmas morning of 2018. He married Judy Abouchar in August 2002 and together they established the Daily Inspiration Ministry which touches individuals, classes, senior retirement homes with a message to uplift and encourage in daily life.
Jim was active in several ministries during his last years including the Prayer Room, a phoning and card ministry, The Stephen Ministry, devotions for Elmcroft Assisted Living Home for 13 and a 1/2 years, along with a few others.
After having been diagnosed with COPD in 2014 Jim spent his last years "puttering"; helping Judy with Daily Inspirations and looking after home and yard.
A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 24th at H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill from 5-7pm, Jim will lie in state from 10-10:40 AM at JFBC on Friday, June 25th with a funeral service to follow at 11 AM. Internment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton GA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Global ministries, www.globalministries.org or Right From The Heart ministries, rightfromtheheart.org .
