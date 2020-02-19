Doris C. Newton, 89, of Powder Springs, GA., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, GA., with Rev. Tommy Paine and Rev. Johnny Foster officiating. An interment will follow the service at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens in Powder Springs, GA., with Rev. Jacob Beaty officiating. Doris is survived by her daughter Elaine Duncan of Powder Springs, GA.; her sons Gene Newton(Linda) of Powder Springs, GA. and Lamar Newton(Vicki) of Austell, GA.; her sister Kathryn Croft of Dawsonville, GA.; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law Richard and sister-in-law Carolyn Newton of Dallas, GA., and her sister-in-law Mary Lou Carlan of The Villages of Florida, and several nieces and nephews. Doris was born in Homer, GA., she moved to Marietta when she was 16 and lived most of her life in Powder Springs. She retired from Lockheed Aeronautical Company after 25 years of service. She was the oldest living member of Corner Baptist Church in Powder Springs, GA. The family will receive friends during a visitation between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Macland Chapel (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
12:00PM
3940 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
