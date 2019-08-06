Marie T. Newman, 80, of Lagrange, GA., formerly of Athens, GA., passed away on August 4, 2019.
Marie was born on June 16th, 1939 to Lester and Frankie Thompson and grew up in the Mableton, GA area. On February 12, 1960, she married Mancel L. (Jack) Newman, Jr., and they lived a happy married life for almost 60 years. Jack survives her and lives in Lagrange with their daughter Judith.
Marie is also survived by her son Chuck Newman, his wife Kathy, and her 8 grandchildren, Kayla and Chris Newman, Peyton, Brooke, Brent and Natalie Kardoes, Bailey and her husband Cody Keeth, all of Lagrange, and Piper Kardoes of Orlando, FL. She also had 1 great-grand-daughter.
Marie was also survived by a brother, Bobby Thompson, her sister-in-law, Delree Friant and her daughter, Annette, all of the Austell- Powder Springs area, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ned Thompson, as well as several other extended family members.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Powder Springs City Cemetery, in Powder Springs, Georgia.
Marie suffered from Alzheimer’s for the last 3 years of her life. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that a donation be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Arrangements in care of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Macland Chapel, in Powder Springs. (770) 943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com.
