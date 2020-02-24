Johnnie "Chuck" William Newborn Jr, 66, of Ellijay, GA passed away on Monday, February 17, 2019. A loved and cherished son, father, and family member. He is survived by wife Betty Newborn of Ellijay, GA, son John "Allen" (Marie) Newborn of Marietta, GA, daughter April (Clint) Moss of Woodstock, GA, step son Dustin McArthur of Marble Hill, GA, parents Sandra and Hollis Carter of Woodstock, GA, brother Scott (Cynthia) Newborn of Cartersville, GA, niece Heather (Bruce) Gaston of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren Jeshua Newborn, Chloe Newborn, Luke Newborn, Leah Newborn, and Ariana Moss, and nephews Zachery Lane, Nathan Newborn, Nicholas (Heather) Newborn and their daughter Scotlyn. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Barbara "Deedee" Newborn and father Johnnie William Newborn Sr. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Details will be shared with friends and family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.