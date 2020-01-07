Jimmy Nesbitt, Jimmy Nesbitt, 76, of Douglasville, GA died January 05, 2020. Service will be held at 2pm, on January 9, 2020 at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by White Columns Chapel and Cremations.
Service information
11:00AM-1:30PM
1115 Clay Road
Mableton, GA 30126
2:00PM
581 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Mableton, GA 30126
