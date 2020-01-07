Jimmy Nesbitt, Jimmy Nesbitt, 76, of Douglasville, GA died January 05, 2020. Service will be held at 2pm, on January 9, 2020 at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by White Columns Chapel and Cremations.

Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM-1:30PM
White Columns Funeral Chapel
1115 Clay Road
Mableton, GA 30126
Jan 9
Graveside
Thursday, January 9, 2020
2:00PM
Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens
581 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Mableton, GA 30126
