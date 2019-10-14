Nelson, Jane Bernice, 85, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 12th 2019. Mrs. Nelson was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John G. Kurtz, and Mary Goodrun Kurtz. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Stanley Nelson. Mrs. Jane was former secretary for Gibbs Landscaping, and member of her beloved church, Shady Grove Baptist. Mrs. Nelson was truly an Artist of her own kind, filling her home with beautiful pieces she created. Survivors include Children; Kathy (Sam) Marko, Brenda (Randy) Samples, Ronnie (Meg) Nichols, Randy Nichols, Cindy Beck, & Scott (Gloria) Nichols. 27 Grandchildren, and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Brother; Clayton Kurtz, Neices & Nephews. Cousins; Richard Goodrun, Donna Hackney, Marlyn Lewis, Meriam Baker. She was preceded in death by Son, Jeff Nichols, and Floyd Goodrun, Martha Goodrun, and Dot Jones. The Family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 from 10:00am - 2:00pm at Medford - Peden Funeral Home, followed by a Chapel Service, and Graveside at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
