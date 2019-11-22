Timothy Neja, Martin Timothy Martin Neja, 53, of Marietta, GA died October 20, 2019. Services were held on October 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Marietta. Arrangements by H.M. Patterson and Son Canton Hill.
