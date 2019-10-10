Dyante M. Neal age 25, formerly of Marietta passed October 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from Evelyn Samples Shelton Chapel at Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors. Family will receive friends on Friday from 7pm-8pm at the funeral home. Hanley-Shelton Marietta 770-428-6333.
