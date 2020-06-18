Leonard Eugene Nagel age 74 of Woodstock, GA passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00PM Monday June 22, 2020 from the St. Ann Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062. Father John Gabriel will officiate. A private Family interment with Army Honors will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday June 24, 2020 in the Georgia National Cemetery. Mr. Nagel is survived by his sons; Kenneth (Ana) Nagel, Woodstock, GA, Kristopher G. (Diana) Nagel, Greensboro, NC, daughters; Teresa (Justin) Flowers, Marietta, GA, Jessica B. Nagel, Ball Ground, GA, sister; Janice Muzquiz, Republic, MO. and 9 grandchildren; Emily Nagel, Ryan Nagel, Danny Nagel, Isabelle Flowers, Abigail Nagel, Jasmine Flowers, Michael Nagel, Caroline Nagel and Mary Kate Nagel. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Ann Nagel and son, Lonnie Nagel. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ The staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nagel Family.
