NANCY CANDLER MATTHEWS MUSARRA March 5, 1948 - February 11, 2020 Our beautiful, beloved mother, sister, and grandmother died at home in the arms of her children on February 11, 2020. She departed with the same grace, faith, and love with which she lived. Nancy Matthews Musarra, daughter of wonderful parents, the late John Pearce and Lois B. Matthews, was born in Atlanta and lived her life as a proud daughter of that city and the South. Nancy was a graduate of the Westminster Schools, St. Mary's Jr. College where she was a Chaplain, and an honors graduate of the University of Georgia where she was a Chi Omega. A member of the Atlanta Junior League, she was among the original volunteer board members of the Puppetry Arts Center. She contributed to and supported many groups throughout the city. Nancy loved children. Certainly her own dear daughter, son and precious grandson, but also many others. She was an outstanding and honored teacher with a gift for teaching reading. She taught at Northside Methodist Preschool and Belmont Hills Elementary where she touched lives with her encouraging style and inspired young minds with her love of literature and learning. She is survived by her daughter, Amelia Musarra Kramer (Robert) and grandson, Pearce Kramer all of Atlanta; her son, John Matthews Musarra, San Francisco, CA; and her sister, Betty Matthews Bonnett (William) of Kirkland, WA. She will be missed more than words can express by all including dear cousins and many friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd. NW, where she worshiped and christened her children. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westminster School Lower School Education. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
Service information
2:00PM
3434 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
