Alice H. Mull, 64, of Rydal, GA, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Cartersville, GA. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL, lived most of her life in Cobb County, and later lived on Black Dog Farm in Rydal, GA. Alice was a lifetime learner, always pursuing higher education. She was a skilled rider in marathon horse races and loved all animals. Alice had an MBA and was a CPA. Her survivors include her husband Billy Mull, Retired Cobb County Deputy Chief of Police of Rydal, Georgia, mother; Zareta White Honsberger of Pawley's Island, South Carolina, sisters; Diane Flowers (Al) of Pawley's Island, South Carolina and Pam Honkanen (Frank) of Huntsville, Alabama, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, January 7, at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home Chapel in Marietta with Cobb Police Chaplain Scotty Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am until Noon at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2 pm Tuesday at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Rescue Inc, 5826 Forest Dr, Acworth, GA 30102 or Etowah Valley Humane Society, 36 Ladds Mountain Rd, Cartersville, GA 30120. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
12:00PM
180 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
