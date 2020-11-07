James Edward (Ed) Mulkey, Jr. a prominent Marietta banker for 40 years died at the age of 81. Ed chartered two banks, was president and CEO of three banks, and served in executive positions in seven banks. He was a member of St. James Episcopal church where he was Senior Warden five terms under four Rectors. He was a charter member of Marietta Metro Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, Past Chairman of Hospice, Former Board Member of the Kennesaw State University Foundation and Founding President of The KSU Alumni Society. Ed was active in the restoration of The Strand Theater, the formation of The Lockheed Aviation Museum and Habitat for Humanity. Ed is survived by his wife, Marie; two sons, Michael and Patrick, their wives; Shereyl and Lisa, four grandchildren, Taylor, Claire, Ryan and Sara; great granddaughter, Abigail and sister, Cindy Etheridge. Due to CoVid guidelines, a graveside service and interment will be a the St. James Cemetery November 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Contributions can be sent to St. James Episcopal Church 161 Church Street, Marietta Georgia 30060.
