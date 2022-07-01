On Thursday, June 30, 2022, Casey Motter, loving husband, father, Papa, and The Voice of the Atlanta Braves, passed away peacefully in his home. Casey was born on September 26, 1968. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Motter Jr. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Motter, his children, Alecia Bruce (Justin Bruce), Justin Motter, Riley Motter, Mason Motter, Judd Hunter, and Nick Clinton, his grandchildren, Lauren, Connor, and Trevor, his mother, Marie Motter, and his siblings, Jason Motter (Kristi Motter), and Michelle Wolfe (Rex Wolfe), stepmother Sherrie Motter, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Casey grew up in Smyrna and graduated from Campbell High School, where he was in the marching band and played football. Casey was quite literally a jack of all trades and worked in printing, pest control, for Pepsi and several other jobs and loved to make his voice known to all he encountered. Casey spent years announcing sporting events. He was most proud of accomplishing his life-long goal of becoming The Atlanta Braves' Public Address Announcer in 2007. During his time announcing, Casey met his wife, Debbie and they were married in 2013. Casey was excited to get to "go home" with The Braves when they moved to Truist Park in 2017. Casey was at the highlight of his career when he was able to announce The World Series last year. Casey loved everyone and he never met a stranger. Casey's presence and vibrance will be forever missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Atlanta Braves Foundation. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Smyrna. The family will receive friends from 10 am until service time at the church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467
