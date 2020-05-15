Carolyn Mote
Carolyn Annette Mote of Carrollton, GA. Left us peacefully of natural causes on Friday, May 15th 2020. She will be laid to rest beside her sweetheart, Donald Mote at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton, GA with Pastor Rev. Steve Swafford. Due to the current pandemic, the private graveside service will be reserved for immediate family only. Complete obituary and online guest book @ www.westcobbfuneralhome.com

