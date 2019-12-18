Rose Marie Moss

Rose Marie Williams Moss Age 68, of Marietta, passed away December 17, 2019. Rose is survived by her loving husband Freddy Moss, Marietta, GA, and sons Frederick Darnell Moss, Marietta, GA and Christopher Derrick Moss, Atlanta, GA. Step-Son Ryan D. Moss of Covington, Grandchildren Demarria Moss, Ryan Moss, Jr., Morgan Moss, Madison Moss, Great Grandchild Bryant Williams, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta. The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 1 PM at Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta, 1130 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064. Rose will be interred at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
Dec 21
Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Marietta
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
