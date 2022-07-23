Priscilla Reeves Moss, 75, passed away Friday morning, July 22, 2022. At Darby Funeral Home in Canton, viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 26th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm with funeral services following on Wednesday, July 27th at 11:00. Burial will be private at Enon Cemetery. Priscilla was born in Marietta on February 5, 1947 to Ross Newton Reeves, Jr. of Marietta and Imogene Sims of Montgomery, Alabama. Priscilla graduated from Marietta High School, class of 1965. She attended Florida State University, graduating with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. While at the university, she was a member of the FSU Flying High Circus and participated in the high wire and Spanish web acts. Priscilla married William Perry Borner, Jr. in January 1972, who passed away in March 1995. She later married Steven Adell Moss in 1997. Priscilla was employed at Southern Bell and BellSouth for over 30 years, while also remaining an active member of First Baptist Church Holly Springs. She is well-loved and survived by her husband, Steven Moss; her brother, Ross Reeves, III; her daughter, Rebecca Anderson; her step son, Kenny Moss; and her two grandchildren, Emily and Evan Anderson. She has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org. Darby Funeral Home is in Charge Of Arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.