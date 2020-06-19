Mrs. Blanche Morris age 91, of Powder Springs, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 following a brief illness. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Mrs. Morris was born on April 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Homer Lewis and Leona Gary Ashley. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Powder Springs and the Powder Springs Senior Citizens. Mrs. Morris was known as an active lady, having been a naturally talented artist, enjoyed playing golf with her husband, Bill and she also loved sewing and playing the piano and organ. She was a former member of the Powder Springs Kiwanis Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Morris in 2010 and by a sister, Dorothy Baker. Survivors include one daughter; Lynn Morris. One son; Philip Morris and his wife, Julie. Her grandchildren; Malisa (Patrick) Stone, Matthew (Norma) Earnest and Katie (Pete) Cranton. Great Grandsons; Dalton Earnest & Fabian Naranjo. One brother; Gary (Judy) Ashley. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside Services for Mrs. Morris was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Powder Springs Cemetery with Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Bellamy Funeral Home of Hiram has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Blanche Morris.
Service information
2:00PM
Old Austell Powder Springs Rd.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
